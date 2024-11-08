Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan is currently filming 'Sikandar' in Hyderabad under high security due to recent threats linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2025.

'Sikandar' shooting continues in Hyderabad

Salman shoots for 'Sikandar' with 4-layer security cover: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:08 am Nov 08, 2024

What's the story Unfazed by multiple death threats, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming action-drama Sikandar in Hyderabad. To ensure his safety during the month-long shoot, a four-layer security cover has been provided. It includes government-authorized security, NSG commandos, police personnel and a private corporate security firm, reported Mid-Day. His security team has 50 to 70 personnel comprising ex-paramilitary staff and a team handpicked by Khan's long-time bodyguard Shera.

Filming location

Tight security measures at Hyderabad palace hotel

Currently, the shooting is underway at a palace hotel in Hyderabad. A part of the hotel has been sealed, and only the film's crew has access to it, a source told the portal. Guests at the hotel are subjected to two levels of screening—one by the hotel and another by Khan's security team. Entry to the shooting area is strictly regulated, requiring prior permission and thorough background and ID checks.

Threat origin

Threats linked to incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The heightened security comes after recent threats connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On Thursday, Khan received a threat linked to an alleged song mentioning him and Bishnoi. Earlier this week, he received another threat from a man claiming to be Bishnoi's brother, demanding either his apology at the Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan or ₹5 crore. He was subsequently arrested. The Bishnoi gang has long harbored animosity toward Khan over his alleged involvement in a blackbuck poaching case (1998).

'Sikandar'

Know more about 'Sikandar'

Despite these hurdles, filming for Sikandar continues briskly under director Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, with a release scheduled for Eid 2025. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who earlier directed Khan in Kick and produced his movies Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Jaan-E-Mann. Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the cast.