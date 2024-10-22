Karni Sena announces ₹1,11,11,111 reward for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's encounter
The Kshatriya Karni Sena has allegedly offered a reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang is said to have claimed responsibility for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. According to Navbharat Times, the Sena's national president, Raj Shekhawat, made a video statement offering ₹1,11,11,111 to any police officer who kills Bishnoi.
Gangster Bishnoi's criminal background
Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail on charges related to cross-border drug smuggling. He was also implicated in the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence in April, though Mumbai Police were unable to take him into custody. In a video shared on social media, Kshatriya Karni Sena chief Shekhawat referred to Bishnoi as the "killer of our precious gem and heritage, Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji."
Several murders linked to Bishnoi gang
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Karni Sena chief, was fatally shot by unknown attackers on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Shortly after the murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility. Bishnoi's criminal network remains active nationwide, and has claimed involvement in the murders of Siddique and Khalistani sympathizer Sukha Duneke, as well as the shooting outside Khan's house. Bishnoi's gang is also linked to attacks near the homes of AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal in Canada.
Bishnoi gang's connection in Siddique murder
Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is accused of killing Siddique, allegedly due to his "connections to don Dawood Ibrahim" and his close relationship with Bollywood actor Khan. Over the past few years, Khan and his family have faced multiple death threats from Bishnoi, leading to heightened security measures for the actor. Following Siddique's murder, Khan's security has been placed on high alert.