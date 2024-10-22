Summarize Simplifying... In short IAS officer Martin's comments on the noise pollution caused by temple loudspeakers have sparked a public debate.

While some support her stance, others, including right-wing outfit Sanskriti Bachao Manch, plan to protest.

The controversy has intensified following a tragic incident where a boy died during a loud DJ music event in Bhopal.

Martin questioned why temple loudspeakers are often overlooked

Explained: Why IAS Martin's comment on temple loudspeakers sparked row

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:28 am Oct 22, 202409:28 am

What's the story A social media post by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shailbala Martin has sparked a major debate over the use of loudspeakers in temples in Madhya Pradesh. The controversy started when Martin replied to a journalist's query on X (formerly Twitter) about enforcement disparities regarding loudspeakers at mosques and DJs playing music outside these venues. Last year, the state government introduced guidlines aimed at reducing noise pollution, with a particular focus on regulating the use of loudspeakers at religious sites.

Career path

Martin's career and the controversy

In her reply, Martin said that noise pollution from temple loudspeakers, which can be heard from several streets away and often continue late into the night, is frequently ignored. The officer is currently the additional secretary in the General Administration Department. Martin was born on April 9, 1965, in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh. She started her career in the State Civil Service in 2009 and was elevated to the IAS on June 12, 2017.

Mixed reactions

Public response to Martin's comments

Martin has a BA and an MA in Arts from Holkar Science College in Indore. Over her career, she has served in different capacities including in the Health Department (2014), as Municipal Commissioner of Burhanpur (2019), Collector of Niwari district (2019). Martin's remarks on temple loudspeakers have drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some users supported her stand, others criticized it. The right-wing outfit Sanskriti Bachao Manch, led by Chandrashekhar Tiwari, announced plans to protest against Martin.

Tragic event

Noise pollution debate intensifies

However, Congress Spokesperson Abbas Hafeez defended her remarks saying she "has raised a genuine question" about "the Bharatiya Janata Party government's biased action against the public address system." The debate over noise pollution gained momentum after a tragic incident in Bhopal. According to reports, a 13-year-old boy collapsed and died while dancing to DJ music during Durga idol immersion last Friday.