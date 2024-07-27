In short Simplifying... In short A man, reportedly the boyfriend of the victim's roommate, was arrested for the murder of Kriti Kumari in Bengaluru.

Murder suspect arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Man seen on CCTV killing woman at Bengaluru PG arrested

Jul 27, 2024

What's the story A man accused of killing a woman at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bengaluru has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reported, citing Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand. The suspect is currently being transported back to the Karnataka capital for further investigation. The victim, identified as Kriti Kumari, a 24-year-old woman from Bihar, was killed on July 23. She was employed at a private company in Bengaluru.

Investigation progress

Victim's background and possible motive explored

According to the report, the accused is the boyfriend of Kumari's roommate. The couple often fought over him being unemployed and when the fight turned ugly, Kumari would intervene. Kumari allegedly advised her roommate to distance herself from the man, which enraged him and led him to kill Kumari on the night of July 23. Around 11:00pm that day, the man infiltrated the building, armed with a knife, and slit Kumari's throat before fleeing the scene.

Crime details

CCTV footage reveals gruesome details of murder

CCTV footage that emerged on Friday showed the accused entering the corridor of the PG holding a polythene bag, knocking on Kumari's door, and dragging her out. She fought back but was overpowered by the murderer, who slit her throat and fled. Other women at the PG, hearing the commotion, came running out but they were unable to save her.

Case update

Police launch investigation into Bengaluru murder

"Kriti Kumari, 24, hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the city. The incident might have happened on July 23 at about 11 pm," a police officer said. A case had been registered against the man under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Commissioner Dayanand stated that the probe is being expedited.