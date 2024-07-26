In short Simplifying... In short The Karnataka cabinet has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South.

The proposal, initiated by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, was met with opposition from former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who threatened a hunger strike.

Despite this, the renaming will proceed, as the region's residents identify more with Bengaluru, and the change will not affect the district's taluks. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ramanagara district renamed to Bengaluru South

Karnataka cabinet approves renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:06 pm Jul 26, 202406:06 pm

What's the story The Karnataka state cabinet on has approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district, state's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, HK Patil announced on Friday. This decision was made in response to requests from local residents and officials who aim to leverage the international reputation of Bengaluru. Patil made the announcement during a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Scope clarification

Renaming limited to district, not affecting taluks

Patil clarified that the renaming is confined only to the district's name, leaving the taluks within the district unaffected. The Revenue Department will initiate the process of notifying this change. The proposal for renaming was first put forth by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also serves as Bengaluru City Development Minister and in-charge Minister for Ramanagara.

Identity politics

Renaming sparks political tension

The renaming was proposed after leaders from Ramanagara district met with Shivakumar, expressing that the region's residents consider themselves part of Bengaluru, reports siad. "People of the region consider themselves to be part of Bengaluru since the beginning, so the district should be renamed as Bengaluru South district," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said earlier. However, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who was in power when Ramanagara district was created in 2007, has voiced opposition to this plan.

Political dispute

Opposition threatens protest

Despite Kumaraswamy's opposition and threat of a hunger strike over the issue, Siddaramaiah dismissed his concerns. "First of all they won't come to power. So him (Kumaraswamy) reversing it is an illusion," Siddaramaiah stated. This decision has gained significance ahead of the Channapatna assembly bypolls, which are yet to be scheduled following former Kumaraswamy's election to Lok Sabha from Mandya.