Maharashtra gangster's viral 'comeback' rally leads to re-arrest
Harshad Patankar, a notorious gangster from Nasik, Maharashtra, found himself back in prison after a video of his celebratory rally went viral on social media. Recently released from jail under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA), Patankar was celebrated by supporters with a car rally on July 23. The event featured about 15 two-wheelers and was conducted from Bethel Nagar to Ambedkar Chowk.
Viral video triggers police action
In the viral video, Patankar is seen waving to his supporters from the sunroof of a car. The footage was widely shared on social media platforms by his followers with the caption "comeback." This public display, however, led to police intervention. Patankar was subsequently arrested for conducting an unauthorized rally and causing disorder. Alongside him, six of his associates were also taken into custody by the authorities.
Patankar's criminal history
According to the Times of India, Patankar's "comeback rally" violated prohibitory issued by the Nashik Commissioner of Police on Jully 22, leading to a case being registered under Section 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Patankar has a notorious history of criminal activities, with several police cases registered against him. These charges include attempted murder, theft, and violence.