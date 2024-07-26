In short Simplifying... In short Maharashtra gangster Patankar's flashy 'comeback' rally, shared widely on social media, led to his re-arrest along with six associates for conducting an unauthorized event and causing disorder.

Patankar, known for his criminal past including charges of attempted murder and theft, violated a police prohibition, resulting in a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Notorious gangster back in prison

Maharashtra gangster's viral 'comeback' rally leads to re-arrest

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:38 pm Jul 26, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Harshad Patankar, a notorious gangster from Nasik, Maharashtra, found himself back in prison after a video of his celebratory rally went viral on social media. Recently released from jail under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA), Patankar was celebrated by supporters with a car rally on July 23. The event featured about 15 two-wheelers and was conducted from Bethel Nagar to Ambedkar Chowk.

Arrest

Viral video triggers police action

In the viral video, Patankar is seen waving to his supporters from the sunroof of a car. The footage was widely shared on social media platforms by his followers with the caption "comeback." This public display, however, led to police intervention. Patankar was subsequently arrested for conducting an unauthorized rally and causing disorder. Alongside him, six of his associates were also taken into custody by the authorities.

Background

Patankar's criminal history

According to the Times of India, Patankar's "comeback rally" violated prohibitory issued by the Nashik Commissioner of Police on Jully 22, leading to a case being registered under Section 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Patankar has a notorious history of criminal activities, with several police cases registered against him. These charges include attempted murder, theft, and violence.