In brief Simplifying... In brief Trainee IAS officer Khedkar, accused of several irregularities, has been transferred after making excessive demands, including a house, car, and special privileges.

Her selection process is under scrutiny as she claimed disabilities for concessions but avoided mandatory medical tests.

Despite a tribunal ruling against her, Khedkar secured her civil service appointment and will complete her training in Washim, serving as an assistant collector until July 2025.

IAS officer transferred for power misuse

Trainee IAS officer Khedkar wanted house, car before joining: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 10:48 am Jul 11, 202410:48 am

What's the story Trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, who has been transferred over misuse of power, reportedly demanded a separate house and car even before assuming her role as assistant collector in Pune. These unusual requests were revealed through her WhatsApp conversation with the district collector, who flagged the demands to the chief secretary. In his report, he indicated that continuing Khedkar's training in Pune would be improper and could result in administrative issues.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Khedkar is accused of several irregularities, including using a siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car. She also allegedly used the office of Pune Additional Collector Ajay More in his absence, removed office furniture, and demanded letterheads. These privileges are not typically granted to trainee officers who are under a 24-month probationary period. On Tuesday, she was transferred to Washim after Pune Collector Suhas Divase complained to the Maharashtra government's chief secretary.

Administrative complications

What were Khedkar's demands

The long list of demands made by the probationary IAS officer also included allowing her to use a VIP hall adjacent to the mining department as her lodging. The officer was given her own chamber, but she turned it down since there was no attached bathroom, the collector's report stated. These demands were put forth by Khedkar and her father, Dilip Khedkar, who is also a former civil servant and commissioner of the state's pollution control board.

Controversial selection

Questions raised over Khedkar's selection process

With her misdemeanor out in the open, Khedkar's selection process has now come under scrutiny. She claimed visual and mental impairment to receive concessions in the selection process but refused a mandatory medical test to confirm these disabilities. Unconfirmed reports suggest she avoided these tests five times and only partially attended a sixth, failing to appear for an MRI test to assess vision loss.

Disputed appointment

Tribunal ruling against Khedkar

After she failed to appear for the checkups, the Union Public Service Commission challenged Khedkar's selection, which resulted in a tribunal ruling against her in February 2023. However, she somehow secured her civil service appointment and passed the Civil Services Exam with an all-India rank of 841. Khedkar is a 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. She will complete the remaining term of her training in Washim and serve there as a "supernumerary assistant collector" till July 30, 2025.