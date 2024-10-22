Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite receiving death threats, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to shoot for his upcoming film 'Sikandar' under high-level security.

'Sikandar' shooting has started

No, Salman hasn't stopped shooting 'Sikandar' due to death threats

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:38 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Despite being threatened with death by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, actor Salman Khan has resumed shooting for his next film, Sikandar. The shooting started on Tuesday, October 22, as scheduled. According to sources close to the production team, reported by India Today, Khan is continuing with his work commitments without any delays and is being cautious about security arrangements.

Security measures

High-level security ensures Khan's commitment to work

Khan has been shooting for Bigg Boss 18 under high-level security and has now moved to the Sikandar set with the same precautions. A source close to the actor said, "Salman Khan is fully committed to his work... His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements." The actor intends to continue shooting till Diwali next week, despite the threats. Earlier, a Times Now report had revealed that the superstar wasn't going to be shooting anything for a bit.

Film details

'Sikandar' marks Khan's return to big screen

Highly anticipated Sikandar marks Khan's return to the big screen after last year's Diwali release Tiger 3. The film boasts a star-studded cast with Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set for a grand Eid release in 2025.