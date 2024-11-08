Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a slight dip, the star-studded film 'Singham Again' has managed to pull in ₹173cr in its first week, keeping its hopes alive for a ₹200cr weekend.

The film, which is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's popular cop universe, continues to draw audiences, especially during night shows.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has collected ₹158.25cr so far.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' dips; still eyes ₹200cr by weekend

By Isha Sharma 10:59 am Nov 08, 202410:59 am

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest cop drama, Singham Again, has witnessed a noticeable drop in its box office earnings on the seventh day of release. Although the film earned over ₹10cr daily for six days, its collections fell to ₹8.75cr on Thursday, per Sacnilk. Nonetheless, the film is on track to collect ₹200cr by the weekend, especially since there are no new major releases. Singham Again was released on November 1, clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Collection details

'Singham Again' total earnings and occupancy rate

Despite the dip, Singham Again has raked in around ₹173cr in seven days. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.24% with the maximum footfall during night shows. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's total collection is ₹158.25cr. Despite a drop in footfall during weekdays, Singham Again continues to hold its ground at the box office owing to the popularity of the Singham franchise.

Film overview

'Singham Again' features ensemble cast and production details

Singham Again features an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh (extended cameo), Akshay Kumar (cameo), Deepika Padukone (cameo), Tiger Shroff (cameo), and Arjun Kapoor. The film is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films. It is the fifth film in Shetty's cop universe after Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021).