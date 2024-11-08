Summarize Simplifying... In short Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Vvan' is set to explore the uncharted territory of folklore-based thrillers in Bollywood.

The film, which is speculated to be inspired by the legend of Kerala's Iringole Kavu temple, is slated for release during the Chhath festival next year.

The project, marking a first-time collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever (TVF), will also reportedly feature Sara Ali Khan and is directed by Deepak Mishra, known for his authentic portrayal of rural India.

Sidharth Malhotra's next 'Vvan' dives into folklore: What to expect

What's the story Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra unveiled his upcoming project, Vvan, a folk thriller set in a forest on Thursday. The film's announcement was accompanied by a teaser featuring torchlight glimpses of a man walking through a dense forest toward a temple situated at its center. Intriguingly, the poster showcased two sets of eyes on either side of the forest, hinting at the title's wordplay—Vvan - Force of the Forrest. Here's more about this upcoming movie.

'Vvan' speculated to draw inspiration from Iringole Kavu folklore

There's speculation that Vvan could be inspired by the folklore of Iringole Kavu—a temple situated in a dense forest in Kerala. The temple's backstory involves Lord Krishna and is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Legend has it that the temple was built by Lord Parasurama—the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The area surrounding it—named Iringole after a baby girl who became one with the wind (Irrinnole)—is believed to be inhabited by gods and goddesses in the form of trees and plants.

'Vvan' to hit screens during Chhath next year

Confirming that Vvan is slated for a big-screen release during the Chhath festival next year, Malhotra made the announcement during the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations. This is an exciting shift in Malhotra's career as he explores a genre still relatively untouched in Bollywood—a thriller based on folklore. The film's plot is likely to be set in a rural backdrop, with Indian folklore and Hindu mythology intricately woven into the storyline.

'Vvan' marks a collaboration between Balaji and TVF

Vvan marks a first-time collaboration between television experts (Balaji Telefilms) and an OTT-famed production house (TVF—The Viral Fever). The film is directed by Deepak Mishra, known for his authentic depiction of Indian settings and characters. His previous work on Panchayat, an Amazon Prime Video original series, showcased his expertise in portraying rural India in a relatable way. This direction is sure to bring depth and realism to Vvan, making it more than just a thriller.

Sara Ali Khan to reportedly join 'Vvan' cast

Along with Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan has also reportedly been cast in Vvan, adding another layer of excitement to the project. However, the full ensemble is yet to be officially announced. The film will go on floors in the latter half of 2025 with the team currently fine-tuning the final script. Once contracts are signed after a final narration in November, pre-production will begin involving location scouting, and set design for an authentic depiction of rural India.