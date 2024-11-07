Summarize Simplifying... In short Sara Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are teaming up for a new film set to start production in 2025. The movie, featuring a rural backdrop and folk-inspired storyline, promises a fresh on-screen pairing for the actors.

Sara Ali Khan-Sidharth Malhotra pair up for rural folklore: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 11:20 am Nov 07, 2024

What's the story Actors Sara Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra have been roped in for a new film directed by Deepak Mishra, who is known for his acclaimed web series Panchayat, reported India Today. The yet-to-be-titled project is set against a rural folk tale backdrop and will mark the first collaboration between Khan and Malhotra. Insiders say this film will offer a unique narrative for both actors, different from their previous roles.

Film's production set to commence in 2025

Per the report, the upcoming film, signed by the actors, is scheduled to go on floors in 2025, making it a new on-screen pairing for Khan and Malhotra. The rural backdrop and folk-inspired storyline are likely to offer a unique platform to both stars. This new narrative is expected to attract audiences looking for unconventional narratives and novel on-screen pairings.

Meanwhile, Khan and Malhotra's other projects

Apart from this film, Khan is currently busy with another highly-anticipated project: Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, in which she stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, and Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. Meanwhile, Malhotra, who was last seen in the action-thriller Yodha (2024), hasn't announced any new projects yet.