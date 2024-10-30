Summarize Simplifying... In short "Kanguva," a multilingual film featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol as tribal leaders, is set to captivate global audiences with its intriguing plot set 1,500 years ago on a mysterious island.

The film, a collaboration between Studio Green and UV Creations, will be released in eight languages and will use advanced AI technology to recreate Suriya's voice in each.

Post-Kanguva, Suriya has a packed schedule with two new projects, including "Suriya 44" and a film directed by RJ Balaji.

'Kanguva' releases on November 14

'Kanguva': Suriya-Bobby Deol's film runtime, plot, release date, and more

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Oct 30, 202404:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited Kollywood film, Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in lead roles and Disha Patani as the female lead, will be released worldwide on November 14 after much delay. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film a U/A rating after censoring it. Per reports, the action drama's final runtime is confirmed to be two hours and 34 minutes.

Multilingual release

'Kanguva' to be released in eight languages

Kanguva is a joint venture of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while cinematography and editing have been taken care of by Vetri Palanisamy and Nishadh Yusuf respectively. The is also going to cater to a global audience with its release in eight languages: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish. The film's team intends to use advanced AI technology to recreate Suriya's voice in each language.

About the film

Here's everything to know about the film

Set 1,500 years in the past, the trailer for Kanguva was released last month, offering a glimpse into the film's intriguing plot set on a mysterious island. It teases an epic confrontation between Suriya and Deol, who play tribal leaders. The film also boasts a star-studded cast that includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda. With its intriguing storyline, Kanguva is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

Upcoming ventures

Suriya's future projects after 'Kanguva'

Following Kanguva, Suriya has announced two new projects. He has wrapped up shooting for Suriya 44, directed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj with music by Santhosh Narayanan and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. He also revealed a new project under the direction of RJ Balaji. These announcements mean a busy schedule ahead for the actor post-Kanguva's release. Following its theatrical release, Kanguva will stream on Amazon Prime Video, although the OTT release date is yet to be announced.