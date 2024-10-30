Summarize Simplifying... In short Dive into Shetty's thrilling cop universe with films like 'Singham', 'Singham Returns', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi'.

Where to watch the 'Cop Universe' films

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Oct 30, 2024

What's the story The Cop Universe franchise, a cinematic world that has earned over ₹1,000 crore globally with its four films, is set to expand with the release of Singham Again on Friday (November 1). The film is the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth in the Cop Universe. The franchise includes three major cop worlds: Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Here's where you can catch all the movies!

Franchise origin

'Singham' (2011): The film that started it all

The first film in the Cop Universe, Singham, was released on July 22, 2011. It features Devgn as an honest police officer who is transferred to a town ruled by a gangster (Prakash Raj) he has humiliated. The film earned ₹100 crore in India and ₹151.27 crore globally. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDb rating of 6.8/10.

Sequel triumph

'Singham Returns' (2014): The sequel's success

The second film, Singham Returns, hit the screens on August 15, 2014. Devgn returned as the honest but ferocious police officer, this time as the Deputy Commissioner of Police on a mission to wipe out injustice. The film earned ₹141 crore in India and ₹216.5 crore globally. It can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema and has an IMDb rating of 5.7/10.

New addition

'Simmba' (2018): A new cop in town

The third film in the franchise, Simmba, hit theaters on December 28, 2018. It introduced Singh as Simmba, an amoral and unethical police officer who decides to follow the righteous path after a life-changing event. The film earned ₹240 crore in India and ₹390 crore worldwide. It is available for streaming on ZEE5 and has an IMDb rating of 5.5/10.

Latest installment

'Sooryavanshi' (2021): The latest addition to the franchise

The fourth film in the Cop Universe, Sooryavanshi, hit the screens on November 4, 2021. Kumar plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of India's Anti-Terrorism Squad hell-bent on breaking a terrorist outfit. The film earned ₹195 crore in India and ₹293 crore globally. It is streaming on Netflix and has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10.