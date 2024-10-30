Watch: Ayushmann-Rashmika to headline a 'bloody love story' titled 'Thama'
Maddock Films has officially announced its upcoming film Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The announcement was accompanied by a video that teased a unique mix of romance and horror, saying the "Maddock Supernatural Universe needed a love story" but warned that "this one is going to be bloody." The film will be co-produced by Amar Kaushik, who recently directed the successful Stree 2.
'Thama' to feature a star-studded cast and unique genre blend
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thama will also star acclaimed actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The movie will be released on Diwali 2025. Promising a unique mix of genres, Thama is touted to be a "bloody love story" with a dash of comedy. This unique combination is reminiscent of past successful Maddock films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The direction will be handled by Aditya Sarpotdar, director of Munjya.
'Thama' marks a first in the Indian horror-comedy universe
Previously titled Vampires Of Vijaynagar, reportedly, Thama will be the first love story in the horror-comedy universe. Aparshakti Khurana, Khurrana's brother and Stree franchise actor, shared his excitement about the film with PTI. He said Thama is "something that has never happened in Indian filmmaking," referring to its unique blend of genres and characters. However, he didn't reveal if he and Khurrana would play siblings on-screen too.