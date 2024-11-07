Summarize Simplifying... In short Sivakarthikeyan's film 'Amaran' is making waves globally, raking in nearly ₹170cr worldwide.

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' maintains pace; nears ₹170cr worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:18 am Nov 07, 2024

What's the story Sivakarthikeyan's latest release, Amaran, is taking the world by storm with its box office collection approaching an unbelievable ₹170cr. The emotional action drama has been loved by audiences in India and abroad alike. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹168cr globally till now. In India, the net and gross collections are ₹109.25cr and ₹117.7cr respectively.

'Amaran' shines in Tamil Nadu and Telugu markets

In Tamil Nadu, Amaran has raked in ₹88.82cr, with Day 7 earnings estimated at ₹5.37cr. The film also performed well in the Telugu market, accumulating ₹19.88cr with an additional ₹1.63cr added on the seventh day of release. However, its performance was less impressive in the Hindi market where it grossed only ₹25L over six days and from Kerala where it made just ₹4L.

'Amaran' continues to impress audiences globally

Despite its mediocre performance in some markets, Amaran has been a hit overseas, collecting ₹50.3cr from international screenings. This global success highlights the film's universal appeal and marks another milestone in Sivakarthikeyan's illustrious career. The film's ability to strike a chord with viewers across different regions is a testament to its compelling narrative and high production values.