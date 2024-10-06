Summarize Simplifying... In short "Joker: Folie a Deux" saw a modest 11.20% occupancy in India on its fourth day, with the highest rates in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Despite mixed reviews, particularly criticism of its musical sequences, the film had a successful opening in Korea and aims for a $140 million global collection in its debut weekend.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the film's visual elements have been praised. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Joker: Folie a Deux' box office collection

'Joker 2' shows growth, but collections still remain low

By Isha Sharma 09:19 am Oct 06, 202409:19 am

What's the story The Hollywood film Joker: Folie a Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, has reportedly garnered ₹9.46cr in India over its four-day theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the movie experienced an increase in its earnings on Saturday, collecting ₹1.68cr net—a rise of 31.25%. The film had made a strong debut with ₹5.15cr net on its opening day but saw a sharp decline of nearly 74% on Day 2 and another dip of about 5% on Day 3 before bouncing back.

Occupancy and release

'Joker: Folie a Deux' occupancy rates and global release

On the fourth day of its release, Joker: Folie a Deux recorded an overall 11.20% occupancy in India. The highest occupancy rate was observed in Chennai with 23%, followed by Bengaluru and Pune at 16% and 14.50%, respectively. The film was released in Korea on October 1, grossing $1.3 million on its opening day. It premiered in the US on October 4 with makers aiming for a global collection of $140 million during its debut weekend.

Critical reception

'Joker: Folie a Deux' received mixed reviews

Despite its financial success, Joker: Folie a Deux has received mixed reviews from critics. While the visual elements have received praise, the film has been slammed for the musical sequences, which seem jarring and take the audience out of the film. The musical drama is directed by Todd Phillips. Read our review here.