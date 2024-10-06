'Joker 2' shows growth, but collections still remain low
The Hollywood film Joker: Folie a Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, has reportedly garnered ₹9.46cr in India over its four-day theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the movie experienced an increase in its earnings on Saturday, collecting ₹1.68cr net—a rise of 31.25%. The film had made a strong debut with ₹5.15cr net on its opening day but saw a sharp decline of nearly 74% on Day 2 and another dip of about 5% on Day 3 before bouncing back.
'Joker: Folie a Deux' occupancy rates and global release
On the fourth day of its release, Joker: Folie a Deux recorded an overall 11.20% occupancy in India. The highest occupancy rate was observed in Chennai with 23%, followed by Bengaluru and Pune at 16% and 14.50%, respectively. The film was released in Korea on October 1, grossing $1.3 million on its opening day. It premiered in the US on October 4 with makers aiming for a global collection of $140 million during its debut weekend.
'Joker: Folie a Deux' received mixed reviews
Despite its financial success, Joker: Folie a Deux has received mixed reviews from critics. While the visual elements have received praise, the film has been slammed for the musical sequences, which seem jarring and take the audience out of the film. The musical drama is directed by Todd Phillips. Read our review here.