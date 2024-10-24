'Munna Bhai 3' is happening; Vidhu Vinod Chopra to direct
The third installment of the beloved Munna Bhai franchise is reportedly in the works, with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra expected to take on the directorial role. This comes after fans have eagerly awaited a sequel for years. The previous two films were directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who had initially planned a third project titled Munna Bhai Chale Amrika following 2006's Lage Raho Munna Bhai.
'Munna Bhai Chale Amrika' was scrapped due to plot similarities
Munna Bhai Chale Amrika was eventually scrapped because of its plot's similarity to Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan. In 2013, Chopra roped in Subhash Kapoor for Munna Bhai 3, but the project never took off. Now, it seems like we are finally moving toward the third installment of this beloved franchise.
Chopra to direct 'Munna Bhai 3' sooner than expected
A source close to Chopra disclosed to Times Now that he was under pressure to take the Munna Bhai franchise ahead for years. "But Vinod felt the franchise rightfully belonged to Raju Hirani. But now that Raju has moved on - Dunki is his first production without Vinod Chopra—the Munna Bhai franchise is no longer liable to be attached to Hirani." "So yeah, Vinod will direct Munna Bhai 3 and sooner than you think," the source added.
'Munna Bhai MBBS': A look back at the franchise's origins
The Munna Bhai franchise started with Munna Bhai MBBS, which was released on December 19, 2003. It was Hirani's directorial debut and had a screenplay co-written by Chopra and Hirani. The film starred Sanjay Dutt in the titular role, opposite his father Sunil Dutt in his last film role before his death. The cast also featured Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani.