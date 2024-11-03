Summarize Simplifying... In short Dulquer's film 'Lucky Baskhar' is making waves across India, with impressive viewer occupancy in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets.

The film saw a high of 67.65% Telugu occupancy, 84.39% Tamil occupancy, and 77.22% Malayalam occupancy, particularly during evening shows.

This multi-lingual success underscores the film's broad appeal, with Chennai and Bengaluru recording the highest regional occupancies.

'Dulquer Salmaan' starrer 'Lucky Baskhar' box office collection

Dulquer's 'Lucky Baskhar' is rock solid; collects ₹21.4cr after Day-3

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:17 pm Nov 03, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments, has reportedly made a strong impression at the box office. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki in key roles, the film earned an estimated ₹13.9cr India net in its first two days. It added around ₹7.5cr on its third day across all languages (early estimates). That's a whopping ₹21.4cr!

Occupancy rates

'Lucky Baskhar' saw significant occupancy in Telugu and Tamil

The film saw an overall 48.28% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, peaking during night shows at 67.65%. Regionally, Chennai had the highest Telugu (2D) occupancy at 85.5%. Meanwhile, Lucky Baskhar's Tamil version had an amazing 84.39% occupancy on the same day. The evening shows were especially packed, with a staggering 95% of viewers.

Malayalam success

'Lucky Baskhar' performed well in Malayalam, too

Apart from its success in Telugu and Tamil, Lucky Baskhar also did well in Malayalam. The film registered an overall occupancy of around 50.14% on Saturday. The night shows were the most popular, drawing 77.22% of viewers. Among the major regions, Bengaluru recorded the highest Malayalam (2D) occupancy at 83%. This multi-lingual success further highlights the film's wide appeal across different language markets in India.