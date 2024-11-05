Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received another threat, demanding an apology or a payment of ₹5cr, linked to his 1998 blackbuck poaching case that upset the Bishnoi community.

Mumbai Police are investigating the threat's origin and have increased Khan's security.

Despite the threats, Khan continues to work on his upcoming film, Sikandar, under heightened security.

Salman Khan has received a ₹5 crore threat

'Apologize or pay ₹5cr': Salman Khan receives yet another threat

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:35 pm Nov 05, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new threat asking for ₹5 crore. Reportedly, the threat was sent by a person claiming to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message, received at the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room in Worli on Monday night, read, "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should either apologize at our temple or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not comply, we will kill him. Our gang is still active."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Why have threats against Khan increased in recent days and why do most senders allege links with Bishnoi? Well, the connection goes back to a 1998 poaching case, where the superstar was accused of killing a blackbuck during a film shoot in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck, has long resented Khan. Bishnoi, an infamous gangster, has become the face of an apparent vendetta mission against the actor in recent years and masterminded several threats and attacks.

Investigation underway

Mumbai Police investigate threat against Khan

Taking the threat against Khan seriously, the Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into where it originated from. Following the threat, security for Khan has been increased, reported PTI. Authorities are also investigating if this threat actually has any links to Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail, Gujarat. Notably, a ransom threat of ₹5cr was made earlier as well, probing which, Mumbai Police arrested a vegetable vendor. The 24-year-old alleged that the threatening message was sent by mistake.

Past incidents

Khan's history of threats and extortion attempts

Khan has been threatened with extortion in multiple instances. On October 29, a similar threat was issued demanding ₹2 crore from Khan and Maharashtra NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, warning they would meet the same fate as former state minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12 in Bandra. After the threat, police arrested a man from Bandra (West) on October 30 and recovered the mobile phone used in the crime.

Film production

Meanwhile, Bollywood's Bhaijaan continues work amid threats

Despite the threats, Khan is busy working on his upcoming film Sikandar, which is slated to be released on Eid 2025. The movie has an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, and is directed by AR Murugadoss. The shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad, where Khan and his team have been provided with heightened security.