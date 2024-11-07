Summarize Simplifying... In short A man from Rajasthan, identified as Ram, was arrested for sending a death threat to Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The threat demanded Khan to either apologize at a Bishnoi community temple or pay ₹5 crore, failing which he would be killed.

Ram, who claimed to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is now being transferred to Mumbai for further investigation.

The accused was arrested from Karnataka

Rajasthan man arrested for sending death threat to Salman Khan

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:31 am Nov 07, 202410:31 am

What's the story A 32-year-old man from Jalore, Rajasthan, who goes by the name Bhikha Ram (also known as Vikram), has been arrested from Karnataka for allegedly issuing death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Ram was arrested from Haveri Town and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The arrest was made on the basis of a tip-off from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar confirmed to PTI.

Threat details

Threat issued via WhatsApp to Mumbai Police

Before his arrest, Ram had been living at different places in Karnataka and had moved to Haveri about a month and a half ago. He worked as a construction worker and stayed in a rented room in Gowdar Oni. According to the police report, Ram made the threat while watching a regional news channel, reaching out to the Mumbai Police control room on WhatsApp.

Threat content

Threat message demands apology or ₹5 crore payment

The threat message sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room demanded that Khan either apologize at a Bishnoi community temple or pay ₹5 crore. The message explicitly warned, "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologize or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active." Ram claimed to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and initially alleged he was Bishnoi's brother.

Investigation progress

Accused transferred to Mumbai for further investigation

After his arrest, Ram was produced before a local court for transit remand and is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation by the Worli Police. Meanwhile, Khan continues his professional commitments, currently shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release.