Amit Jani, of Jani Firefox Film Production, is creating a series on the life of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan's security has been beefed up following death threats linked to Bishnoi's gang, demanding a ₹5 crore ransom.

The threats surfaced after the assassination of politician Baba Siddique, with four arrests made so far in the ongoing investigation.

'Lawrence - A Gangster Story' is in the making

Lawrence Bishnoi's journey to crime will unfold in new series

By Tanvi Gupta 05:14 pm Oct 18, 202405:14 pm

What's the story The life of the infamous incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will now be the subject of a new web series, Lawrence - A Gangster Story. The series, produced by Jani Firefox Film Production House, has been approved by the Indian Motion Pictures Association. The narrative will explore Bishnoi's transformation into a feared criminal figure, who has been running an extensive criminal network from jail since 2014.

Production intent

Producer Amit Jani's intent to engage audience with true-to-life story

Amit Jani, the head of Jani Firefox Film Production house, has said he wants to hook the viewers with a dramatic and true-to-life story. Having earlier produced projects based on real events like A Tailor Murder Story and Karachi to Noida, Jani is now bringing Bishnoi's life story to the small screen. The series will give a complete look into Bishnoi's evolution into a notorious gangster.

Security measures

Heightened security at Salman Khan's residence following threats

After fresh death threats linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, security at actor Salman Khan's residence has been tightened. According to ANI reports, an extortion demand of ₹5 crore was sent to Mumbai Traffic Police on WhatsApp. The message warned Khan about his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi and said that if Khan wanted to stay alive and end the enmity with Bishnoi, he would have to pay ₹5 crore.

Investigation update

Four arrests following politician Baba Siddique's assassination

The newly issued threats were later deemed as a "prank" by the Mumbai Police. They are currently investigating the matter. The threats against Khan come in the wake of the assassination of politician Baba Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with Siddique's murder. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding this high-profile crime.