Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian music industry titans, Honey Singh and Badshah, who started their careers together in the rap group Mafia Mundeer, have reignited their long-standing feud.

Singh recently mocked Badshah's rapping skills and revealed his refusal to collaborate with Badshah's family, despite their request.

Meanwhile, Badshah expressed empathy for Singh's health struggles, highlighting the complex dynamics between the two artists. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Honey Singh sparks another rap rivalry with Badshah

Honey Singh mocks Badshah's rapping skills, reignites long-standing feud

By Tanvi Gupta 05:12 pm Oct 18, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The long-standing feud between popular Indian rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah has been reignited. Though they seemed to have buried the hatchet last year, Singh recently took a dig at Badshah's rapping skills on Instagram. He posted a promo video of the 15th edition of Indian Idol, where Badshah freestyled with Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal. To the lyrics, he wrote: "Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri (Such lyrics will make my fortune)."

Career beginnings

Singh and Badshah's history: From bandmates to rivals

Singh and Badshah, both giants of the Indian music industry, began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer. The group, which also included Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar, was known for hits like Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi Ke Deewane. Their last performance as a band was in 2012 before a public disagreement led to their split and social media spats.

Collaboration denial

Singh's refusal to collaborate with Badshah's family

In an interview with Lallantop, Singh revealed Badshah's family approached him for a collaboration, but he refused. He also said Raftaar has released more diss tracks against him than Badshah, adding he respects Raftaar's skills. Meanwhile, during a podcast, when asked about Singh's health struggles, Badshah shared his empathy stating it was unfortunate what Singh had to go through.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the viral post here