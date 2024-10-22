Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan is set to reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming film 'Singham Again', marking the first time two iconic police characters, Singham and Chulbul Pandey, will share the screen.

The film, which is the third installment in the Singham franchise, boasts a star-studded cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and others.

Salman Khan will be seen in 'Singham Again'

Salman Khan to reprise Chulbul Pandey in 'Singham Again': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 03:56 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be making a special cameo in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again, according to Pinkvilla. The actor will be reprising his iconic character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise in this Ajay Devgn-starrer action drama. The development comes after earlier reports claimed that Khan's cameo may have been canceled over safety concerns in the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi case.

'Singham Again' cameo: Khan's commitment amid personal tribulations

Despite his personal challenges, Khan is all set to shoot for his cameo in Singham Again. An insider revealed that he will be filming his part in Mumbai on Tuesday. The source stated, "Rohit met Salman recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him." "Salman heard it out and said, 'It's you and Ajay. You are brothers. That's enough for a reason for me to do the cameo.'"

'Singham Again' to feature iconic police characters

Singham Again will be the first time when two iconic police characters, Singham and Chulbul Pandey, will share the screen. This unique crossover is sure to add an extra layer of excitement to the film's narrative. The source added, "The unit is all charged up with this newest addition." "Salman's Chulbul Pandey and Ajay's Singham will be in the same frame."

'Singham Again' boasts a star-studded cast

Singham Again marks the third installment in the successful franchise of Devgn's character Singham. The film has an impressive cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It will clash at the box office with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri.