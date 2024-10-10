In Ratan Tata's own words—how he wanted to be remembered
A poignant interview from 2018 has surfaced after Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday. In the Network18 interview with Suhel Seth, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons talked about how he wanted to be remembered. "I'd like to be remembered as a person who made a difference. Not anything more, not anything less. A person who was able to make a change, who is able to be responsible for some change in the way we look at things," he said.
Tata's vision and contributions to Indian industry
In the same 2018 interview, he spoke about entrepreneurship, saying, "There's no checklist that tells you that you are going to be backing a winning company." Tata also spoke about his vision for India as a car manufacturer, which resulted in the birth of Indica. In a 2015 speech at the Automotive Hall of Fame Gala, he said, "The greatest pleasure I've had is trying to do something that everybody thought could not be done."
Tata's vision for India as a car maker
Despite initial skepticism from peers, Indica was successfully launched and captured a 20% market share. "The Indica transformed Tata Motors from a successful truck maker to a modern automobile company," Tata Group wrote on its website. "A series of cars and SUVs have since been launched...in the wake of the Indica, including the Indigo, the Vista, the Manza and the Aria...Nano, which has received universal acclaim as one of the most significant innovations in cars after the Ford Model T."
Tata's health and family's statement on his demise
Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after he suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and was critical in the intensive care unit. On Wednesday, the Tata family announced his death on the Tata Group's X handle, adding, "We, his brothers, sisters and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him." He was 86.