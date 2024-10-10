Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, the visionary behind India's automotive transformation, passed away at 86.

Despite initial doubts, his dream of India as a car manufacturer led to the successful launch of Indica, transforming Tata Motors from a truck maker to a modern automobile company.

Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86

In Ratan Tata's own words—how he wanted to be remembered

By Chanshimla Varah 01:25 pm Oct 10, 202401:25 pm

What's the story A poignant interview from 2018 has surfaced after Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday. In the Network18 interview with Suhel Seth, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons talked about how he wanted to be remembered. "I'd like to be remembered as a person who made a difference. Not anything more, not anything less. A person who was able to make a change, who is able to be responsible for some change in the way we look at things," he said.

Visionary impact

In the same 2018 interview, he spoke about entrepreneurship, saying, "There's no checklist that tells you that you are going to be backing a winning company." Tata also spoke about his vision for India as a car manufacturer, which resulted in the birth of Indica. In a 2015 speech at the Automotive Hall of Fame Gala, he said, "The greatest pleasure I've had is trying to do something that everybody thought could not be done."

Automotive ambition

Despite initial skepticism from peers, Indica was successfully launched and captured a 20% market share. "The Indica transformed Tata Motors from a successful truck maker to a modern automobile company," Tata Group wrote on its website. "A series of cars and SUVs have since been launched...in the wake of the Indica, including the Indigo, the Vista, the Manza and the Aria...Nano, which has received universal acclaim as one of the most significant innovations in cars after the Ford Model T."

Health decline

Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after he suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and was critical in the intensive care unit. On Wednesday, the Tata family announced his death on the Tata Group's X handle, adding, "We, his brothers, sisters and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him." He was 86.