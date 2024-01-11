IT Minister shares details of Tata's Gujarat semiconductor plant

IT Minister shares details of Tata's Gujarat semiconductor plant

Tata Group will collaborate with a technical partner for the project

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that Tata Group's investment in fab manufacturing in Gujarat will be "very big." A cabinet note seeking approvals for the project is expected to be moved "very soon." Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of the proposed investment, which will offer a wide range of opportunities, from fabrication to OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test).

Semiconductor chips manufacturing factory in Dholera

Vaishnaw disclosed that the plant planned in Dholera will be a semiconductor chips manufacturing factory, representing a "very big investment." He stated, "Already there is a lot of good progress on it. Very soon, we will take it to the cabinet and construction will begin after that." The Union Cabinet must approve the project. Yesterday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran announced plans to construct a huge semiconductor manufacturing plant at Dholera, with the project anticipated to commence in 2024.

Tata Group to partner with technical partner for project

Vaishnaw also noted that Tata Group will collaborate with a technical partner for the project but did not reveal the partner's name or investment details. He stressed that a semiconductor fabrication unit is a foundational industry with a multiplier impact. Additionally, he announced that Korean company Simmtech has committed to a Rs. 1,250 crore project, with a quarter of it coming from the government under a capital subsidy scheme.