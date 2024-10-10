Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajasthan is on high alert following a woman's death from Congo fever, prompting immediate action from health and animal husbandry departments to prevent further spread.

The woman died in an Ahmedabad hospital

Rajasthan on alert after woman dies of Congo fever

What's the story A 51-year-old woman from Jodhpur, Rajasthan has died of Congo fever at an Ahmedabad hospital. The National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed her diagnosis after her death. Following the incident, the medical and health department in Rajasthan has issued guidelines for disease prevention and protection across the state. Suspected and symptomatic patients in the area have been asked to be traced and kept in isolation. Notably, Congo fever is a zoonotic viral disease, which is caused by tick bites.

Rapid response team deployed to prevent further infection

Meanwhile, Public Health Director Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur has directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Jodhpur to send a rapid response team to the affected area. The Rajasthan government has also asked the Animal Husbandry Department to take necessary steps to prevent and control Congo fever. All private and government medical institutions have been directed to collect samples immediately from any person showing symptoms of Congo fever for examination, and inform the medical department about such cases.

Monkeypox scare in Rajasthan turns out to be chickenpox

Earlier, a 20-year-old man was suspected to be infected with the monkeypox virus in Rajasthan. The man, who had traveled to Jaipur from Dubai, was sent to RUHS hospital after rashes were found on his body during a health check-up at Jaipur airport. However, tests in Jaipur revealed that he was suffering from chickenpox, not monkeypox as initially feared.