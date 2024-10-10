Summarize Simplifying... In short The Karnataka government is set to review a report revealing financial irregularities of over ₹7,000 crore in COVID-19 procurement during the tenure of the previous BJP administration.

The report, submitted by a commission led by retired judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha, will be evaluated by senior officials and possibly a Special Investigation Team.

The findings, which include missing files, were presented to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and will be discussed in a cabinet meeting. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The official allegedly violated procurement rules

Karnataka government to review report on ₹7,000cr COVID-19 procurement irregularities

By Chanshimla Varah 12:17 pm Oct 10, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The Karnataka government has suspended GP Raghu, a senior official in the state accounts and auditing department, after an investigation into alleged procurement irregularities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raghu allegedly violated the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act by purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and medical equipment without government approval. The suspension order said it was clear from the investigation report that "tender procurement rules were violated while purchasing PPE kits and other equipment."

Investigation findings

Inquiry commission uncovers ₹7,000 crore financial irregularities

The suspension came after an interim report by a commission probing misappropriations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel, headed by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha, submitted its findings to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 31. The report unearthed over ₹7,000 crore worth of financial irregularities in COVID-19-related procurement and cited missing files. These violations reportedly took place during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's tenure when Dr. K Sudhakar was Karnataka's health minister.

Cabinet review

Karnataka Cabinet to review report on procurement irregularities

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to submit the interim report for further evaluation by a team of senior officials. The team will scrutinize alleged irregularities in COVID-19 procurement and other violations during the previous BJP administration's handling of the pandemic. The issue is slated to be discussed in a cabinet meeting on Friday. India Today reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) may be formed to further investigate these irregularities.