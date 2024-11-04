Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Amaran' is making waves at the box office, raking in ₹83.45 crore in just four days.

The movie, which delves into the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and the 2014 Qazipathri Operation, has seen impressive occupancy rates, especially among Tamil and Telugu audiences.

Produced on a budget of ₹130 crore, this biographical war drama, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, continues to captivate viewers nationwide.

'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' continues to dominate; earns ₹83.45cr after 4th day

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:26 am Nov 04, 202410:26 am

What's the story The action war film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, continues to dominate the box office. The film, which was released on October 31, 2024, has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. On its fourth day of release, it earned ₹21.5 crore, taking its total net collection to ₹83.45 crore. The film is now Sivakarthikeyan's highest-grossing movie ever, surpassing Don.

Occupancy rates

'Amaran' saw high occupancy in Tamil and Telugu screenings

Amaran has been drawing huge crowds, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 84.61% on Sunday. The film recorded 73.8% occupancy in morning shows, 89.91% in afternoon shows, 91.63% in evening shows, and 83.08% at night. Apart from its success among Tamil viewers, the film also performed well among Telugu audiences with a total occupancy of 76.34%.

Film's plot

'Amaran' explores the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan

Set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014, the film explores the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, Mir Salman, and Lallu Prasath. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani on a ₹130 crore ($17 million) budget, this biographical action war drama continues to enthrall audiences nationwide.