'Amaran' continues to dominate; earns ₹83.45cr after 4th day
The action war film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, continues to dominate the box office. The film, which was released on October 31, 2024, has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. On its fourth day of release, it earned ₹21.5 crore, taking its total net collection to ₹83.45 crore. The film is now Sivakarthikeyan's highest-grossing movie ever, surpassing Don.
'Amaran' saw high occupancy in Tamil and Telugu screenings
Amaran has been drawing huge crowds, with an overall Tamil occupancy of 84.61% on Sunday. The film recorded 73.8% occupancy in morning shows, 89.91% in afternoon shows, 91.63% in evening shows, and 83.08% at night. Apart from its success among Tamil viewers, the film also performed well among Telugu audiences with a total occupancy of 76.34%.
'Amaran' explores the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan
Set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014, the film explores the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, Mir Salman, and Lallu Prasath. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani on a ₹130 crore ($17 million) budget, this biographical action war drama continues to enthrall audiences nationwide.