"Anupamaa" actress Rupali Ganguly is facing serious accusations from her stepdaughter, Verma, who alleges Ganguly had a 12-year affair with her father during his second marriage.

Verma claims Ganguly has been issuing death threats and trying to separate her and her sister from their father, comparing her actions to those of Rhea Chakraborty towards Sushant Singh Rajput.

Despite Ganguly's portrayal of a happy marriage in the media, Verma insists she is controlling and somewhat "psychotic".

'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly accused of 'psychotic' behavior by stepdaughter

By Tanvi Gupta 10:15 am Nov 04, 202410:15 am

What's the story Eshaa Verma, who claims to be the daughter of Ashwin Verma—husband to television sensation Rupali Ganguly—has leveled shocking allegations against the actor. In a social media post, she accused Ganguly of being "controlling" and "psychotic" toward her father. She also alleged that the Anupamaa star had an extramarital affair with her father for 12 years while he was still married to his second wife.

'Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly?'

In her post, Verma wrote, "This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for 12 years while he was in his second marriage." "She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father," Verma claimed in the viral post.

Verma also accused Ganguly of issuing 'death threats'

Verma further alleged that Ganguly issued "death threats" to her and her mother. She wrote, "She has been threatening me and my mother with death threats." "She is doing to him what Rhea Chakraborty did to the late Sushant Singh Rajput." She also claimed that despite the actor's portrayal of a happy marriage in the media, she is actually "controlling" and somewhat "psychotic" toward Ashwin.

Verma's father and Ganguly have a son together

Verma also clarified that her father and Ganguly have only one son together, contrary to media reports that they have two. She said, "The two have one son, not two." "I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when in reality she's controlling." Ganguly is yet to respond to these allegations. Notably, she married businessman Ashwin on February 6, 2013, and welcomed their son on August 25 same year.