Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's 'Arcane' is set to conclude with its second season, as creators believe in knowing when to end a story.

While specific details for the upcoming season remain under wraps, it's hinted that characters Jinx and Vi's stories will reach a definitive end.

Despite this, fans can look forward to more animated shows set in the same universe, continuing the narratives of other 'Arcane' characters.

'Arcane' S02 to be its last

Why Netflix's 'Arcane' will conclude with S02

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Oct 27, 202412:30 am

What's the story The animated Netflix series Arcane, based on the popular video game franchise League of Legends, will end with its second season. The show's co-creator, Christian Linke, recently opened up about why they made this decision in an interview with Screen Rant. He said that ending the series now wasn't a tough decision as they had a particular narrative in mind from the beginning. The second season will premiere on November 9.

Creative decision

'This is the story that we wanted to tell'

Linke told Screen Rant, "We always thought of it as a particular story. It wasn't just like, 'Hey, let's set up a bunch of characters, and they kind of go where they go.' It was always just like, 'No, there's a story we want to tell.'" "I think we also just believe that knowing when to end is very important, especially with TV shows. I think, to us, it just made sense creatively."

Future plans

'Arcane' S02 storylines and future developments

While Linke didn't reveal specific spoilers for the upcoming season, he hinted that the stories of characters Jinx and Vi will come to a definite end. He confirmed that most of the cast is unlikely to return in future series. However, he also revealed that more animated shows set in this world are already in development, continuing character stories from Arcane. The first season dropped in November 2021 and had nine episodes.