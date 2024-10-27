Why Netflix's 'Arcane' will conclude with S02
The animated Netflix series Arcane, based on the popular video game franchise League of Legends, will end with its second season. The show's co-creator, Christian Linke, recently opened up about why they made this decision in an interview with Screen Rant. He said that ending the series now wasn't a tough decision as they had a particular narrative in mind from the beginning. The second season will premiere on November 9.
'This is the story that we wanted to tell'
Linke told Screen Rant, "We always thought of it as a particular story. It wasn't just like, 'Hey, let's set up a bunch of characters, and they kind of go where they go.' It was always just like, 'No, there's a story we want to tell.'" "I think we also just believe that knowing when to end is very important, especially with TV shows. I think, to us, it just made sense creatively."
'Arcane' S02 storylines and future developments
While Linke didn't reveal specific spoilers for the upcoming season, he hinted that the stories of characters Jinx and Vi will come to a definite end. He confirmed that most of the cast is unlikely to return in future series. However, he also revealed that more animated shows set in this world are already in development, continuing character stories from Arcane. The first season dropped in November 2021 and had nine episodes.