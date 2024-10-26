Summarize Simplifying... In short Chris Brown is facing allegations of rape from a woman who claims the incident occurred on Diddy's yacht.

'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' will premiere on Sunday

Woman accuses Chris Brown of rape on Diddy's yacht

By Isha Sharma 05:24 pm Oct 26, 202405:24 pm

What's the story A new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence is set to premiere on Sunday and is part of Investigation Discovery's 'No Excuse for Abuse' campaign. It revisits allegations against Hollywood singer-songwriter Chris Brown, including an alleged rape incident on controversial rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs's yacht. An anonymous woman, known as Jane Doe, has claimed that Brown raped her during a yacht party in Miami in December 2020.

Doe viewed meeting Brown as a potential opportunity for career advice. She said, "We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird." "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I started to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."

Doe alleges Brown took her to a bedroom and raped her despite her protests. "I remember I did lay back and I'm like, 'Why can't I get up?' Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn't move and I said 'No' and then I felt him... next thing I knew he was inside me." "I was so disgusted," PEOPLE quoted Doe as saying.

Doe's first lawsuit was thrown out in 2022 over "lack of prosecution" and conflicting text messages exchanged between her and Brown. One of Doe's former lawyers, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, is now representing her again and claims to believe Doe's allegations, per PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Brown's legal team has denied the allegations, calling them false. Combs's attorney has not commented on the matter as federal investigations into Diddy's activities continue.

The documentary also delves into other allegations against Brown, including his infamous assault on ex-girlfriend and singer Rihanna in 2009. Another incident involves Liziane Gutierrez, who alleged that Brown punched her in Las Vegas after inviting her to his hotel room in 2016. Chris Brown: A History of Violence hopes to highlight these incidents and more as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.