'Rakt Bramhand' is a period fantasy series

Power games, political scheming: What to expect from 'Rakt Bramhand'

Oct 26, 2024

What's the story The upcoming Netflix series Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, is one of the most eagerly anticipated projects in the Indian OTT space. The six-episode series is a period fantasy directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve. Now, a report by Peeping Moon has revealed that the series is inspired by G.A. Kulkarni's short story Vidhushak and follows two princes in a race for a throne left vacant after an emperor's death.

Series details

'Rakt Bramhand' to showcase a unique fictional world

Rakt Bramhand is set in a unique fictional world and the story transpires in the courtyard of Raktakshee Devi, a goddess with red eyes. Each prince has to come up with a fiery trail for his rival to prove his strength and wisdom until one prince is defeated and the other takes the throne. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal will be seen as the two rival princes. The series also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Release

Know more about the show and release plans

The series is currently in production and is expected to finish by November-end, with a premiere scheduled for late 2025. Barve had initially planned to adapt Vidhushak into a feature film. However, he later realized the narrative's complexity required a long-format treatment. The project gained momentum when Raj & DK, creators of popular web shows like The Family Man and Farzi, and their frequent collaborator Sita R. Menon, came on board.