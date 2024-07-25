In short Simplifying... In short The star-studded show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu is creating buzz, with an August release speculated.

Dhawan is also teaming up with his father for 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' and has 'Baby John' set for a Christmas release.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' gets update

What's the story Varun Dhawan is set to make his OTT debut with Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After a long wait, the makers, Raj and DK have seemingly shared an update on social media. They shared a post that pointed toward August 1, sparking speculations that a teaser/trailer may be released that day. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It's a part of the Citadel universe that began with Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Ensemble cast

The upcoming show boasts a star-studded cast including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Prabhu expressed her excitement about the series saying, "I never would have imagined that I would do action... I'm extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita (R Menon), and Amazon for really coming to my rescue." She earlier worked with Raj-DK on the second season of The Family Man.

Future projects

Dhawan-Prabhu's upcoming projects

Dhawan has reportedly collaborated again with his director-father, David Dhawan, for a film titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Recently, he and Mrunal Thakur completed the first schedule of shooting for this film. Additionally, he has Baby John scheduled for release on Christmas. Prabhu, meanwhile, will next headline the film Bangaram and Raj-DK's show Rakht Brahmand.