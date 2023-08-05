Samantha dismisses rumors on Rs. 25cr help for myositis treatment

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 05, 2023 | 06:43 pm 2 min read

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in 'Kushi' and 'Citadel: India'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced she would take a break from acting for the treatment of myositis, an autoimmune condition. Meanwhile, on Friday, rumors started doing rounds claiming she has taken financial help of Rs. 25 crore for her treatment. Prabhu has now rejected these rumors saying she can take care of herself, urging people to be responsible toward the information on myositis's treatment.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis last year, following which she informed her fans of her condition in a long post that she shared on Instagram. She has regularly been posting information on social media regarding her health condition. The actor has reportedly taken a year-long break from the films and will undergo treatment in the United States.

'I'm only spending the smallest fraction'

Reacting to the rumors on Saturday, Prabhu took to Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Rs. 25 crore to treat myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I'm glad I'm only spending the smallest fraction of that." She further said she wasn't "paid in marbles for all the work" she has done in her career, adding that she is able to take care of herself.

More about Prabhu's mytosis condition

Last year, after Yashoda's trailer release, Prabhu informed her fans of her condition. "A few months back, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she said, adding, "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

Look at Prabhu's professional front

Prabhu was last seen in her first pan-India periodical drama, Shaakuntalam, which featured her and Dev Mohan in the lead. Released in the theaters in April, it failed at the box office. She will next be seen in another pan-India project, Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which is slated for a September 1 release. Prabhu will also be seen in Citadel: India alongside Varun Dhawan.

