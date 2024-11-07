Mrunal Thakur's brother to debut with 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar'
Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur's younger sibling Dhaval Thakur is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 22. Directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath and produced by Bombay Show Studios LLP, it promises an epic tale of unfulfilled love and longing laced with betrayal and revenge.
'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' explores complex characters and social issues
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar weaves a web of complex characters against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh. The plot follows two teenagers, Kuldeep (played by Thakur) and Shanvika (Sanchita Basu), who are madly in love but have to deal with the challenges of caste and class that come between their love. The film also stars Govind Pandey in a pivotal role among other actors.
Take a look at the teaser here
Thakur-Basu shared their experiences on 'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar'
Thakur, who essays the lead role of Kuldeep, opened up about his experience saying, "Embracing Kuldeep's complexities, I found his essence by immersing myself in his world." He added that the nuanced writing of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar and the team's collaborative effort helped him bring his character to life. Meanwhile, Basu called playing Shanvika liberating and said she was excited to see herself on screen.
Director Jairath expressed gratitude toward Disney+ Hotstar
Meanwhile, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar director Jairath thanked Disney+ Hotstar for giving her film a platform. She said the movie is not only a love story but also delves into betrayal, prejudice, and human emotion. "Our goal was to blend classic college romance with a modern perspective," she said hoping that audiences will enjoy this classic romance.