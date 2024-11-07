Summarize Simplifying... In short Suniel Shetty, known for performing his own stunts, was injured on the set of 'Hunter 2' during an intense fight scene.

The sequel to the hit Amazon Mini TV series 'Hunter', also stars Esha Deol and Jackie Shroff.

Besides 'Hunter 2', Shetty is also preparing for 'Welcome to the Jungle', a film set to release Christmas 2024, featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon.

Suniel Shetty suffers rib injury on ‘Hunter 2’

Suniel Shetty 'badly injured' on 'Hunter 2' set

By Tanvi Gupta 05:13 pm Nov 07, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty reportedly sustained a serious injury while shooting for an action sequence for the upcoming web series Hunter 2. The incident took place when he was accidentally hit on the rib cage by a piece of wood, leaving him in excruciating pain. A source told Pinkvilla, "Doctors and X-ray machines have been called on the stage. Suniel is in extreme pain." Soon after the news broke, the actor assured fans that he was "absolutely fine."

Incident

Here's what exactly happened

Known for his commitment to performing his own stunts, Shetty was in the midst of an intense fight scene involving several action performers. The scene required the use of a wooden log as a prop, but due to a mistimed move, the log struck Shetty in the rib cage. A source noted that the blow caused him significant pain, raising immediate concerns about his condition. A doctor and an X-ray technician were promptly brought to the set to examine him.

Series background

'Hunter 2' is a continuation of Shetty's Amazon series

Taking to X/Twitter, Shetty wrote: "Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot." Hunter 2 is a sequel to the hit series Hunter, which was released on Amazon Mini TV last year. In the series, Shetty plays ACP Vikram—a character entrenched in Mumbai's gritty underbelly. The series also stars Esha Deol and Jackie Shroff, with supporting performances by Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Mihir Ahuja, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, and Pawan Chopra.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Shetty's post here

Future endeavors

Shetty's upcoming projects include 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Along with Hunter 2, Shetty is also gearing up for a few other exciting projects. One of them is Welcome To The Jungle, a film that brings him back together with his frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, the movie stars an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. It will be released around Christmas 2024.