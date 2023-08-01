US cyclist Magnus White dies in training accident at 17

Magnus White was set to compete at the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships (Source: Twitter/@usacylcing)

US Junior men's national team cyclist, Magnus White passed away at the tender age of 17 after he was struck by a vehicle while he was training at his home in Boulder, Colorado. The details were revealed in an official statement released by USA Cycling. White was scheduled to compete at Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in Glasgow on August 10.

Details of the accident

As per the New York Post, White was wearing his helmet as he rode south of the Colorado State Highway when a woman drove in the right lane and struck him. The collision threw White off his bike. He died at the hospital succumbing to the impact of his injuries. The car reportedly kept moving after the collision and was stopped by a fence.

US Cycling released a statement

"He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community. We ride for Magnus," USA Cycling said in a statement.

He won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championship

White was already an established cyclist in the USA. He won the Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championship in 2021. He went on to compete for the US Cycling National Team for the European Cyclocross season. White represented the USA at the 2023 Cyclocross World Championships in the Netherlands in February. He earned a spot in the Mountain Bike World Championship, his new avenue.

