Jay Johnston, the voice behind Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Bob's Burgers, has been sentenced to a year in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot.

He was accused of filming the violent assault on law enforcement and using a stolen police shield to force officers to retreat.

Post-riot, he downplayed his participation, leading to his firing from the animated show and a struggle to sustain his acting career.

Jay Johnston gets one-year sentence for role in Capitol riot

US: Jay Johnston gets one-year in prison for Capitol riot

By Tanvi Gupta 01:17 pm Oct 29, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Jay Johnston, the actor known for his roles in the animated TV series Bob's Burgers and the comedy film Anchorman, has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. Johnston was sentenced for participating in the mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, which attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. This led to violence, injuries, and deaths. The FBI arrested Johnston in June after recognizing him from footage recorded by fellow rioters.

Guilty plea

Johnston pleaded guilty to interfering with police during an insurrection

Johnston had pleaded guilty in July to charges of interfering with police officers on the day of the insurrection. He was facing a possible sentence of up to five years in prison. During his sentencing on Monday, Johnston expressed regret for his actions, saying he "made it more difficult for the police to do their job." He also admitted he never expected a riot would ensue, attributing this misjudgment to his "own ignorance."

Sentence recommendation

Prosecutors sought a longer sentence due to Johnston's behavior

Prosecutors had initially recommended an 18-month prison sentence for Johnston. This was due to his behavior after the riot, where he "made light of his participation." This attitude was evidenced in a sentencing memo that included a photo of him dressed as Jacob Chansley, another Capitol rioter known as the "QAnon Shaman," at a 2022 Halloween party.

Riot participation

Johnston's involvement in the Capitol attack detailed

Prosecutors alleged Johnston was involved in one of the most violent assaults on law enforcement officers at the Lower West Plaza during the Capitol attack. They claimed he filmed these events on his cell phone and used a stolen US Capitol Police riot shield to create a "shield wall," forcing officers to retreat into a tunnel. Despite his active participation, he later told friends and family that media coverage of the event was exaggerated.

Career fallout

Johnston's career impacted by Capitol attack involvement

Johnston—who voices Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Bob's Burgers—was fired from the show in December 2021 after his involvement in the insurrection came to light. His identification as a participant resulted in his firing from the animated comedy where he had voiced the character in 42 episodes over 11 seasons. His lawyer claimed Johnston "has not been able to sustain his livelihood as an actor" and "has essentially been blacklisted by Hollywood" over his involvement in the capitol attack.