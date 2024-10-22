Summarize Simplifying... In short Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor of the upcoming drama thriller 'Lucky Bhaskar', faced health struggles during filming, but was supported by the film's team.

By Tanvi Gupta 12:24 pm Oct 22, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently revealed that he has been fighting undisclosed health issues, which prompted him to take a break from work. In an interview with TV9, the actor revealed that these health problems delayed the shooting of his upcoming film Lucky Baskhar. "I don't like gaps...Then, I had health issues. We [the Lucky Baskhar team] had delays because of that," he reportedly stated.

Team support

Salmaan expressed gratitude toward supportive team amid health struggles

Salmaan also thanked the Lucky Baskhar team for being there for him during his health struggles. He said, "My producer, director, and everyone were so supportive. Once when we were shooting and if I was in some kind of pain, they will say, 'Sir, we'll stop now. Don't do this. Go home and take some time off. We'll come back and shoot' (sic)."

Director's empathy

Director Venky Atluri empathized with Salmaan's pain

Venky Atluri, the director of Lucky Baskhar, also spoke about Salmaan's health issues. He said, "We see him in pain. When we see him, we feel that we stretched our work to give him that pain." "I could see him in pain and he still wanted to make things work...I'd say, 'It's okay sir. Health is important.' We've become a family, it's tough to see a good human in pain."

Film release

'Lucky Baskhar' set to release on October 31

Despite the hurdles, Lucky Baskhar is all set to hit theaters on October 31. The drama thriller, written and directed by Atluri, stars Salmaan in the lead role opposite Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, and P Sai Kumar. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. It was initially set to hit the screens on September 27, clashing with Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1, but has since been delayed.