This artificial plant can generate electricity, purify indoor air
In a major breakthrough in sustainable energy, a team of researchers from Binghamton University, US has developed an artificial plant that not only mimics photosynthesis but also produces electricity. The project was originally conceived as an extension of their research on bacteria-powered biobatteries. The team used five biological solar cells and photosynthetic bacteria to create an artificial leaf, which eventually evolved into a full-fledged plant with wider applications. The plant can also improve indoor air quality.
Performance and future improvements
The artificial plant, which comes with five leaves, was tested for its carbon dioxide absorption rates and oxygen production capabilities. At present, it produces some 140 microwatts of power. However, the team led by Professor Seokheun "Sean" Choi and PhD student Maryam Rezaie, is looking to boost this output to more than one milliwatt. They also plan to add an energy storage system like lithium-ion batteries or supercapacitors into the design.
Artificial plant's potential
The artificial plant is especially good at improving indoor air quality by lowering carbon dioxide levels. It utilizes indoor light to power photosynthesis, bringing down indoor CO2 levels by 90% from 5,000 to 500ppm. This is a major improvement over the 10% reduction delivered by natural plants. The system also generates oxygen and enough bioelectricity to power portable electronics, providing a sustainable solution for indoor environmental issues.
Choi highlights the importance of indoor air quality
Choi stressed the significance of indoor air quality, particularly considering the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that different sources can produce harmful substances, including building materials and carpets. Plus, human breathing raises CO2 levels indoors. The synthetic plant could address these problems by enhancing air quality and lowering CO2 levels while producing renewable electricity.