'Dark oxygen' discovery sparks questions about life's origins

Scientists have discovered oxygen where it shouldn't be

By Mudit Dube 01:36 pm Jul 25, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Scientists have potentially discovered oxygen creation on the Pacific Ocean floor, contradicting the long-standing assumption that oxygen is exclusively produced in the presence of sunlight through photosynthesis. The research, led by Andrew Sweetman from the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), was recently published in Nature Geoscience. The team suggests that polymetallic nodules—electrically charged minerals varying in size from small particles to roughly potato-sized objects—may be producing oxygen through seawater electrolysis.

Seafloor research

Polymetallic nodules: The 'batteries in a rock'

Sweetman and his team conducted tests on the seafloor and on ground. They discovered that oxygen levels increased near the polymetallic nodules, leading Sweetman to describe these nodules as "batteries in a rock." These nodules contain metals such as manganese, nickel, and cobalt—key components in lithium-ion batteries used in consumer electronics, appliances, and electric vehicles. Some of these nodules were found to possess as much as 0.95 volts of electricity, with multiple nodules together producing even higher voltages.

Evolution rethink

The discovery of 'dark oxygen' production has ignited new inquiries about the origins of aerobic life on Earth. Nicholas Owens, director of Scottish Association for Marine Science, stated that this discovery requires a "radical rethink" of our understanding of oxygen production and the evolution of complex life. The researchers are yet to determine the scale of oxygen production by these polymetallic nodules. This finding could also provide an explanation for ocean 'dead zones' casused by deep-sea mining.

Mining impact

'Dark oxygen' discovered while studying impacts of deep-sea mining

The discovery of 'dark oxygen' was made while assessing the impacts of deep-sea mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Franz Geiger, a Northwestern University chemistry professor who contributed to the study, stated that there may be enough polymetallic nodules in this area to meet global energy demands for decades. However, Geiger also cautioned that mining must be conducted carefully so as not to deplete oxygen for marine life forms.