Summarize Simplifying... In short Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, turned his dream into reality by working tirelessly in harsh conditions and investing his own money.

Despite initial setbacks, his determination led to the creation of a global restaurant chain with over 800 outlets and $3.7 billion in net sales in 2023.

Graves plans to keep the business in the family, refusing to go public or sell his stake. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

He recently bagged the 107th position on Forbes 400 rich list

From 90-hour workweeks to $9.5B: Raising Cane founder's inspiring journey

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:11 pm Oct 07, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, has made his way into US's richest. He recently bagged the 107th position on Forbes 400, a list of the richest people in the country. The recognition comes after years of hard work and dedication by Graves (putting in 90-hour workweeks), who is now worth an estimated $9.5 billion at 52.

Initial challenges

Early struggles and relentless pursuit of dream

In his early 30s, Graves worked day and night to save enough money to open his first restaurant. He first worked at an oil refinery in Los Angeles. He then moved to Alaska where he braved harsh conditions working 20-hour days on a commercial fishing boat. These experiences molded his resilience and determination toward achieving his dream of owning a restaurant chain.

Business inception

The birth of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

The idea for Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was conceived when Graves was at Louisiana State University. Even though he got the lowest grade for his start-up idea, he didn't let that deter him. In a 2009 speech at Nicholls State University, Graves said, "If people tell you something can't be done, it makes you strive so much more to do it." He invested $40,000-$50,000 of his own money and borrowed another $100,000 from friends and family to start his restaurant.

Growth

A global success story

Today, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has evolved into a global brand with over 800 outlets across the world. The company recorded net sales of $3.7 billion in 2023, CNBC Make It reported. However, despite the success, Graves has no plans of taking his company public or selling his stake to private investors. He sees a future where his kids will expand the business and uphold its values after he's gone.