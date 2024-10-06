Summarize Simplifying... In short Chinese hackers, part of a group called "Salt Typhoon," have reportedly infiltrated US court-authorized wiretap systems.

The Wall Street Journal suggests that the attack was not just limited to wiretapping data, but China's foreign ministry has yet to comment.

This follows US law enforcement's recent disruption of another Chinese hacking group, "Flax Typhoon," amid ongoing cyber espionage concerns.

The hackers may have had access for months

Chinese hackers infiltrate court-authorized wiretap systems in US

What's the story Chinese hackers successfully breached the networks of several US broadband providers, including Verizon Communications, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies. According to The Wall Street Journal, these cyber intruders gained access to information from systems used for court-approved wiretapping. The report suggests that the hackers might have had access for months to network infrastructure, utilized by these companies in compliance with court-sanctioned US requests for communication data.

Additional breaches

Chinese hackers also accessed other internet traffic

The Wall Street Journal's report indicates that this cyberattack was not limited to court-authorized wiretapping information. However, China's foreign ministry has not yet responded to these allegations. In previous instances, Beijing has consistently denied accusations from the US government and others about using hackers for unauthorized access into foreign computer systems.

Hacker group

'Salt Typhoon' behind the cyberattack

The Wall Street Journal has identified the group behind this cyberattack as a Chinese hacking collective known as "Salt Typhoon." The primary motive of this group is believed to be intelligence gathering. This revelation comes after US law enforcement's earlier disruption of another significant Chinese hacking group, "Flax Typhoon," and their confrontation with Beijing over extensive cyber espionage under a campaign named "Volt Typhoon."