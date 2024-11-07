Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's upcoming heist thriller, 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary, is set to release on November 29.

The film, directed by Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of A Friday Storytellers Production, spans 18 years and was shot in various locations in India and abroad.

This much-anticipated release follows the success of previous collaborations between Netflix and Friday Storytellers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' will premiere on Netflix

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar': Tamannaah-Avinash's thriller heist gets release date

By Tanvi Gupta 02:21 pm Nov 07, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Netflix finally announced the release date of its upcoming thriller, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey on Thursday. The film, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and Jimmy Sheirgill, will premiere on November 29 on the streaming platform. The plot revolves around a determined cop's obsession with his prime suspect after an unsolved diamond heist. This leads to a final confrontation where both face the truth.

Audience anticipation

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' poster sparked excitement among netizens

Recently, Netflix unveiled the film's poster, starring Bhatia, Shergill, and Tiwary. The interesting tagline says, "Teen aaropi, lekin kaun apradhi? Case jald hi khulega. Watch Sikandar ka Muqaddar, out 29 November, only on Netflix!" This announcement has sent netizens into a tizzy as they await the film's release. One user wrote on social media: "This is gonna be really interesting; I'm so hyped!!"

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Director's insight

Director discussed 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' in an interview

In a past interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Pandey had spoken about his excitement for Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. He had said it was a heist thriller that would span 18 years and was shot in multiple locations in India and abroad. "I am eager to work with such a talented ensemble cast and the Friday Storytellers team," Pandey had said, hoping audiences would shower the same love on this project as they had on their previous ones.

Production details

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is a production of Friday Storytellers

The film has been produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of A Friday Storytellers Production. This is yet another collaboration between Netflix and Friday Storytellers after their successful past projects like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. On the work front, Bhatia was recently seen in Stree 2, where her song Aaj Ki Raat became a chartbuster. Meanwhile, Tiwary rose to fame with Laila Majnu and was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express.