Summarize Simplifying... In short The Menendez brothers, who have been model prisoners, may be eligible for parole if a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approves their resentencing.

The decision is backed by the district attorney, citing their positive contributions in prison and their eligibility for youthful parole under California law.

The case, reignited by a Netflix series and public interest, also considers evidence of past abuse suffered by the brothers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996

What next for Menendez brothers as DA backs resentencing

By Chanshimla Varah 03:07 pm Oct 25, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has said he will recommend resentencing for Lyle and Erik Menendez. The brothers, then 18 and 21, were convicted nearly three decades ago for murdering their parents in 1988 and have been serving life sentences without parole since. The decision comes after a review based on new evidence presented by defense attorneys in 2023, alleging abuse by their father.

Parole prospects

Resentencing could lead to immediate parole eligibility

Gascon said, "I believe under the law resentencing is appropriate and I'm going to recommend that to a court tomorrow." If approved, the brothers could be eligible for immediate parole. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge will decide on the resentencing, with a hearing anticipated within 30 to 45 days. Gascon supports resentencing to life with the possibility of parole, adding that under California law, they qualify for youthful parole due to their ages at the time of the crime.

Prison conduct

Menendez brothers' positive contributions in prison acknowledged

The district attorney stressed that the brothers have been "model prisoners" and have made positive contributions during their time in prison. He spoke about their work in forming groups dealing with untreated trauma and helping inmates with disabilities. Defense attorney Cliff Gardner was hopeful that this decision could pave the way for Erik and Lyle to eventually live outside prison.

Evidence

Los Angeles Superior Court judge will decide on resentencing

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge will ultimately decide whether to resentence the brothers, Gascón's office said. A sworn testimony by Roy Rosselló, a former member of the Menudo boy band who claimed Jose sexually assaulted him in the 1980s, was one of the evidences the 2023 petition sought a judge to take into consideration. A letter Erik Menendez wrote to a cousin months prior to the murders also makes reference to the abuse he suffered, attorneys said.

Public impact

Netflix series and public interest expedite case review

The case resurfaced after Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" was released, delving into the brothers' abuse claims. The series generated public interest, something Gascon admitted helped speed up the review. Kim Kardashian, a prominent Menendez brothers' supporter, called Gascon's decision "righting a significant wrong." The brothers admitted to killing their parents, saying they feared their parents would kill them to prevent people from discovering that their father had sexually abused them for years.