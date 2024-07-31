In short Simplifying... In short South Pasadena has become the first US city to switch to an all-electric police fleet, a move that aligns with California's clean air rules and is expected to save around $4,000 per vehicle annually.

The $1.85 million project, over half funded by partners like Southern California Edison, includes the installation of 34 EV chargers and a solar-powered system.

The city is also monitoring 35 other US agencies for insights on integrating Teslas into their fleets.

The city has introduced 20 new Teslas

South Pasadena becomes first US city with all-electric police fleet

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:23 pm Jul 31, 2024

What's the story South Pasadena, a city in California, has made history by becoming the first in the US to fully transition its police patrol fleet to electric vehicles. The city has introduced 20 new Teslas into service, with 10 Model Ys designated for patrol duties and 10 Model 3s assigned for detective and administrative tasks. This move is part of South Pasadena's commitment toward "sound fiscal management and environmental stewardship."

Cost efficiency

Electric fleet expected to bring significant savings

The shift to an all-electric fleet is not only a step toward sustainability, but also a move expected to result in significant energy and maintenance cost savings. According to South Pasadena's estimates, each EV could save approximately $4,000 annually. Police Chief Brian Solinsky stated that the overall operational cost per mile, would be at least half of what it was with ICE-powered vehicles.

Funding details

Project partners fund over 50% of the transition cost

The total cost for the EV project is $1.85 million, which includes the expense of EV chargers and lease payments to Enterprise Fleet Management. Over half of this amount is being funded by South Pasadena's project partners like Southern California Edison, Clean Power Alliance, and Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee. To power these vehicles, the city has installed 34 chargers outside its city hall and is incorporating a solar-powered system with battery storage at key locations for backup.

Information exchange

South Pasadena Police monitoring other agencies for insights

South Pasadena Police Sergeant Tony Abdalla revealed that they are keeping an eye on 35 other US agencies for insights on integrating Teslas into their fleets. He emphasized the undeniable cost savings and added safety benefits of Tesla's comprehensive crash and safety systems for officer safety, as significant advantages of this modern EV fleet.

Regulatory compliance

Transition aligns with California's Advanced Clean Fleets rule

The transition to EVs is especially crucial in the Los Angeles area, known for its poor air quality. City council member and regional air quality official Michael Cacciotti, expressed hope that other departments in the region and state would follow South Pasadena's example. This shift aligns with California's Advanced Clean Fleets rule, forcing public agencies to have 50% zero-emissions vehicles by 2024 and 100% by 2027, although emergency vehicles are currently exempted from this rule.