Donald Trump adds 'Victory' to his exclusive fragrance line
Donald Trump has launched "Victory," the latest addition to his exclusive fragrance line. Designed to embody strength and success, Victory Cologne for men and Victory Perfume for women are available for $99 (₹8,217) each. Encased in luxurious gold bottles, this signature scent features notes of citrus, cedar, amber, and leather, promising a bold olfactory experience for those who exude decisiveness and confidence.
Donald Trump's campaign merchandise
Donald Trump is selling a range of products during his campaign against President Joe Biden. His branded merchandise includes sneakers, perfumes, scented candles, trading cards, and a $60 (₹4,980) Bible featuring founding documents and lyrics from Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." Greenwood's song, promoted with the Bible, is a regular feature at Trump's campaign rallies as he seeks the Republican nomination.
Trump's new venture in the world of footwear
In February 2024, Trump launched his tennis shoe line at Sneaker Convention, and were sold out within hours. The line, named Trump Sneakers, includes high-tops and laceless athletic shoes. The gold high-tops called the "never surrender high top sneaker" were priced at $399 (₹33,117). This move, aimed at reaching younger supporters, marks Trump's latest venture into branded merchandise, separate from his political/corporate affiliations.
Evolution of sneaker culture
With the rise of sneaker culture, signature shoes have expanded beyond athletes to include musicians, actors, and even some politicians dubbed "sneakerheads." Representative Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., reportedly owns around 150 pairs of sought-after sneakers. This trend reflects a broader cultural shift where desirable footwear signifies not just style but also personal identity and cultural affinity beyond traditional sporting contexts.
Assassination attempt on former President Trump
During his election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, former U.S. President Donald Trump was targeted for an alleged assassination attempt. Trump, whose ear was seen bleeding, was swiftly removed from the stage. According to Reuters, the shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead, and the Secret Service has launched an investigation into the matter.