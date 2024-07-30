In short Simplifying... In short Tesla is recalling 1.8 million electric vehicles due to a software glitch affecting the hood latch.

To rectify this issue, Tesla is rolling out an over-the-air software update for affected vehicles

Tesla recalls 1.8M EVs over software glitch affecting hood latch

By Mudit Dube 06:41 pm Jul 30, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Tesla has initiated a recall of approximately 1.8 million vehicles in the US, due to a potential software glitch that could fail to alert drivers about a detached hood. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced this recall following concerns that an unsecured hood might detach while driving, thereby obstructing the driver's view. To rectify this issue, Tesla is rolling out an over-the-air software update for affected vehicles.

Model impact

Recall affects several Tesla models from 2021 to 2024

The recall issued by Tesla affects a range of its vehicles, including select Model 3, Model S, and Model X cars manufactured between 2021 and 2024. It also extends to Model Y vehicles produced from 2020 to 2024. This action is part of Tesla's ongoing commitment toward ensuring customer safety and satisfaction, despite facing several recalls throughout the year due to various issues.

Recall timeline

Tesla's recall history in 2024

Earlier this year, Tesla had to recall 200,000 cars due to a malfunctioning backup camera. In February, the company surpassed this figure by recalling two million vehicles for having warning light text that was too small. Additional recalls were issued in May for 125,000 vehicles over seatbelt issues and in June for faulty windshield wipers and trim on 12,000 of its Cybertrucks.