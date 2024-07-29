In short Simplifying... In short Lamborghini is set to unveil the Temerario, the successor to the Huracan, on August 16.

The new model, inspired by the flagship Revuelto, boasts a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, PHEV V8 engine with an additional electric motor, delivering a combined 950hp and 1030Nm of torque.

Developed in Sant'Agata, Italy, the Temerario's powertrain outperforms the Huracan, marking a new era in Lamborghini's performance vehicles.

It will have a high-mounted hexagonal exhaust tip

Lamborghini's successor to Huracan will go official on August 16

What's the story Italian automaker Lamborghini will globally unveil the successor to its popular Huracan model, on August 16 during Monterey Car Week. The new car, potentially named the Temerario (codename: 634), is expected to hit the market later this year. Spy shots from Moto.es have offered a sneak peek into the design of this highly anticipated vehicle. It will run on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, PHEV V8 engine.

Looks

Design inspired by Revuelto

The design of the Temerario appears to draw inspiration from Lamborghini's flagship model, the Revuelto. Key features include Lamborghini's signature grille with Y-motifs on the bumpers, lighting elements, and wheels. The rear of the car showcases a high-mounted hexagonal exhaust tip, and a prominent rear diffuser that is scooped out at the edges, exposing the wheels.

Performance

A look at the powertrain

The Temerario will be fueled by a robust 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, PHEV V8 engine. This combustion engine is projected to make 800hp of power and 730Nm of torque, significantly outperforming the Huracan's naturally aspirated V10. An additional electric motor will be positioned between the combustion engine and dual-clutch gearbox, contributing an extra 150hp and 300Nm of torque.

Origin

Temerario's powertrain is developed in Italy

The all-new powertrain for the Temerario has been developed entirely in Sant'Agata, Italy. It boasts a remarkable 10,000rpm redline, further enhancing its performance credentials. With these impressive specifications, Lamborghini's upcoming model is set to take its place as a worthy successor to the Huracan.