US: Knife-wielding man shot dead near Republican event

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:23 am Jul 17, 202409:23 am

What's the story A man identified as Samuel Sharpe was shot dead by Ohio police officers near the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The incident occurred just days after an alleged assassination attempt on United States presidential candidate Donald Trump. Sharpe, a resident of a nearby homeless encampment and reportedly mentally distressed, was wielding two knives at the time of the incident. Notably, Trump made his first public appearance—after being shot and injured—at the Milwaukee RNC on Monday night.

Police response to knife-wielding man sparks controversy

Sharpe, holding a knife in each hand, reportedly charged at an unarmed man and refused police's instructions. Five members of the Columbus, Ohio police department responded by firing on Sharpe. Eyewitnesses reported hearing eight shots and some claimed that Sharpe was shot in the back while attempting to flee. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman defended the officers' actions at a news conference stating, "Someone's life was in danger. These officers...took it upon themselves to act and save someone's life today."

Community outrage

The shooting has incited anger among local residents, who questioned why out-of-state officers were operating in their neighborhood. Thousands of police officers from different states are currently stationed in Milwaukee for the RNC. In response to the incident, residents and activists quickly gathered at the site of the shooting to express their frustration and have planned a nighttime vigil.

Armed man arrested near RNC in separate incident

In a separate incident near the RNC site, an unidentified man was arrested by Capitol Police officers and Homeland Security Investigations. The man, who was wearing a ski mask and carrying an "AK-47 pistol," had no valid gun permit. His attire raised suspicion among authorities. The identity of the man has not yet been revealed.

20-year-old neutralized for firing at Trump

During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly shot at Trump. Crooks was shot dead by law enforcement. The incident resulted in the deaths of Crooks and a 50-year-old man, injuries to two attendees, and Trump's right ear being wounded. According to officials, Crooks slipped onto a rooftop location 150 yards (140 meters) from the stage where Trump was speaking, and began firing an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, a weapon legally bought by his father.